Kumar Mangalam Birla Unveils BITS AI+ Campus In Amravati To Lead India’s Tech Education Revolution

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 14, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 14, 2025, 5:05 PM IST

Chancellor of BITS and Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group Kumar Mangalam Birla has announced a groundbreaking AI Plus Campus at Amravati, Andhra Pradesh, under BITS. Designed as a hub for AI and emerging technologies, the campus will offer cutting-edge programs in AI, Data Science, Robotics, and more. With global collaborations, twinning degrees, industry internships, and joint PhDs, it aims to shape future-ready talent for India and the world. Housing 7,000 students in two phases, it will feature green buildings, renewable energy, and AI-powered smart infrastructure. This digital-first, interdisciplinary learning center is set to be a bold leap in transforming India’s higher education landscape and innovation ecosystem.

