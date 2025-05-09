Business Today
Kupwara’s Nightmare: After Pakistan’s Ceasefire Breach, Residents Struggle With Damaged Homes & Fear

  • New Delhi,
  • May 9, 2025,
  • Updated May 9, 2025, 5:32 PM IST

The people of Kupwara, Jammu & Kashmir, are facing the devastating consequences of Pakistan's ceasefire violation. In the latest wave of attacks, several houses have been severely damaged due to relentless shelling. The situation in Kupwara is dire, with residents left to count the cost of the destruction. The resilience of the residents remains strong as they rebuild, but the fear and uncertainty linger. As the shelling intensifies, the situation remains critical in Kupwara. Stay tuned for more updates as we continue to monitor the situation closely.

