Ladki Bahin Yojana Trimmed: ₹1500 Turns To ₹500, Sparks Political Storm In Maharashtra

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, which helped NDA win big in Maharashtra, is now facing controversy. The ₹1500 monthly cash transfer given to women under the scheme is now being reduced to ₹500 for those who are also getting benefits from other government schemes like the Kisan Samman Nidhi. This change has sparked a political fight, with the opposition accusing the government of betrayal. They say the scheme was just an election promise and is now being slowly taken back. But the Maharashtra government says the full ₹1500 will still be given to those who meet the conditions. Is this a smart policy move or a broken promise? Watch the full report to understand what's really happening.