scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
BT TV
Ladki Bahin Yojana Trimmed: ₹1500 Turns To ₹500, Sparks Political Storm In Maharashtra

Feedback

Ladki Bahin Yojana Trimmed: ₹1500 Turns To ₹500, Sparks Political Storm In Maharashtra

The Ladki Bahin Yojana, which helped NDA win big in Maharashtra, is now facing controversy. The ₹1500 monthly cash transfer given to women under the scheme is now being reduced to ₹500 for those who are also getting benefits from other government schemes like the Kisan Samman Nidhi. This change has sparked a political fight, with the opposition accusing the government of betrayal. They say the scheme was just an election promise and is now being slowly taken back. But the Maharashtra government says the full ₹1500 will still be given to those who meet the conditions. Is this a smart policy move or a broken promise? Watch the full report to understand what's really happening.

TAGS:

TOP VIDEOS

Advertisement