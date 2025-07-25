Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Lakshadweep Vs Maldives: Modi’s Post That Rewrote Indian Ocean Diplomacy

Lakshadweep Vs Maldives: Modi’s Post That Rewrote Indian Ocean Diplomacy

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 25, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 25, 2025, 2:05 PM IST

A single photo. A viral post. A geopolitical shift. PM Modi’s serene pictures from Lakshadweep didn’t just trend online—they shook the very foundations of Maldives tourism and triggered a regional power shuffle. From a diplomatic cold war to a surprising thaw, this is the story of how India flipped the narrative, countered Chinese influence in the Indian Ocean, and made Lakshadweep the new travel hotspot. Modi’s invite to "travel local" was more than a tourism pitch—it was a strategic masterstroke. Watch how one moment online led to a billion-dollar fallout… and a diplomatic win.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended