Language Politics Explodes: Kamal Haasan’s Remark On Kannada Sparks Backlash In Karnataka

Actor Kamal Haasan has sparked a fresh controversy with his recent remark during the audio launch of his film Thug Life in Chennai, where he stated that the Kannada language was born out of Tamil. The comment has drawn sharp criticism from pro-Kannada organisations, who have condemned the statement and even torn down posters of the film in Bengaluru. The backlash has escalated politically, with Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra slamming Haasan’s remarks as uncultured and arrogant. Tamil Nadu BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy also lashed out, demanding an explanation and accusing Haasan of repeatedly insulting Hindu sentiments. In this face-off, we examine the growing language tension between Tamil and Kannada factions, the political reactions it has ignited, and whether Kamal Haasan has crossed a line or simply voiced a cultural perspective.