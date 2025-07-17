Language Row Widens: South 'Netas' Hindi Push Sparks New Political Firestorm

South India's long-standing language debate is reignited. Three Telugu 'netas' are pitching for Hindi. After Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan threw their weight behind Hindi, Former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy has also backed the language. Jagan also underscored English as the global language of progress. But their remarks have sparked a sharp counter from DMK and Tamil Nadu leaders, who see this as an attempt to impose Hindi over regional languages. With emotions running high and opinions divided, the language debate in South India remains a sensitive issue. Watch the full report.