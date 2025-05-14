Larry Fink: Private Investment Surge, India Set To Gain Big | Saudi-US Summit 2025

In an exclusive conversation at the Saudi-US Investment Summit in Riyadh, BlackRock CEO Larry Fink says the fog of global uncertainty is lifting — and investment flows are returning to dynamic markets like India. Fink highlighted that India stands out as a major beneficiary of the stabilizing macro environment, citing its structural reforms, growing consumer base, and attractive return potential. But the big shift, according to Fink, isn’t just geographic — it’s also strategic. He emphasized the rising dominance of private capital, calling it a “defining trend of this decade.” With governments constrained and public markets saturated, private investors are stepping up to fund infrastructure, green energy, and innovation in emerging markets. As geopolitics, inflation, and interest rates begin to stabilize, Fink predicts a “new cycle” of global investment — one where India plays a central role and private capital leads the charge.

Watch the full conversation for sharp insights from one of the world’s biggest asset managers.