'LetsFAME': Chennai Entrepreneur Creates A LinkedIn-like App For Aspiring Entertainment Talents

Chennai entrepreneur Ajmal Aboobakar has created an app for aspiring entertainment talents to turn their dreams into reality. LetsFAME a LinkedIn like app was launched in 2023 for entertainment talents- creators, editors, musicians, actors and more. The app provides a platform for real talents to connect directly with the industry professionals. Talking with India Today, Aboobakar highlights the success of LetsFAME. “We started in 2023 after COVID and currently we have 5,00,000 users of which 1,00,000 have got the right opportunity they were looking for." Further, he talked about how the platform ensures verified, safe and global opportunity for all the users with creator-friendly features for their future. Watch here to know more.