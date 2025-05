Arunish Chawla, Secretary of DIPAM, in an interview with Business Today TV reaffirms the government’s commitment to the LIC listing and updates on the IDBI stake sale. With 3.5% already divested, the aim is to improve market float. He shares that LIC FPO news is expected soon and IDBI disinvestment is progressing steadily with shareholder agreements, data access, and query resolution underway.