Licence Suspended! Why FDA Took Action Against Zepto’s Dharavi Food Warehouse

  New Delhi,
  Jun 2, 2025,
  Updated Jun 2, 2025, 4:28 PM IST

Zepto’s food business licence in Dharavi, Mumbai, has been suspended by the Maharashtra FDA due to violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. An inspection at Kiranakart Tech (Zepto) revealed unsanitary conditions, including fungal growth on food, expired products, and storage near stagnant water. The facility also failed to maintain proper temperature controls. In response, a Zepto spokesperson stated that food safety is a top priority and an internal review is underway. The company is cooperating with authorities and taking corrective steps to resume operations in compliance with all regulatory norms and ensure consumer safety.

