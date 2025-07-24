Business Today
Liquor Industry Says Cheaper Imports To Hit Domestic Brewers, Fear FTA Could Be Template For Future

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 24, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 24, 2025, 9:36 PM IST

The alcoholic beverages industry has expressed fear that the newly signed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and the United Kingdom could hit the business of breweries and domestic liquor manufacturers hard. Anant S Iyer, Director General of the The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) said the lowering of duties on imports from the UK will hit producers and discourage Indian brands which have found popularity in the Indian and global markets only recently. He also expressed concern that the FTA could be used as a template for future trade deals with other countries and grouping, which could further impact the Indian industry.

