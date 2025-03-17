scorecardresearch
Live From Katchatheevu: Ground Report On Fishermen’s Struggle Against Sri Lankan Navy

India Today brings you an exclusive ground report from Katchatheevu, the island at the heart of a heated dispute between Tamil Nadu fishermen and the Sri Lankan Navy. For centuries, Rameswaram’s fishermen have depended on these waters for their livelihood, but now, they face arrests, fines, and even imprisonment as Sri Lanka tightens its grip on the region. Watch as we sail to Katchatheevu, interact with affected fishermen, and question Sri Lankan officials on the escalating tensions. Why are Indian fishermen being arrested? What’s the political deadlock between India and Sri Lanka? Find out in this on-ground investigation.

