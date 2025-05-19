Live From The Line Of Fire: Inside The Mortar Bunker That Hits Back At Pakistan’s Provocations

At the International Border, tensions are high and the firepower is real. In this exclusive ground report from the mortar position, witness where Indian forces hold the line and hit back hard. Pakistan recently brought in heavy mortars to target civilian areas in Jammu — but India’s response is swift, strategic, and devastating. This forward mortar post is not just a line of defence, it’s a launchpad for drones that unleash precision strikes on Pakistani posts. Watch the frontline in action — where shells are fired, drones deployed, and every move is a message: India will not back down.