LoC Vigil: Inside India’s High-Tech Defence Ahead Of 79th Independence Day

As India readies to celebrate its 79th Independence Day — the first since Operation Sindoor — the Line of Control is brimming with vigilance and resolve. From the treacherous terrain of Rajouri’s Sunderbani sector to the icy watchpoints, the Indian Army stands on high alert. As India Today Group’s Sunilji Bhat discovers in this exclusive ground report, advanced defences now include robotic mules, AI-powered surveillance, quadcopters, and modern night-vision gear, complementing the grit of our soldiers. Every drill, patrol, and climb is a battle-ready simulation to protect every inch of Indian soil. With a three-layer security grid and 24/7 monitoring, India’s defenders send a clear message — peace will be protected, and terror will find no space. Witness the unmatched readiness at the nation’s frontline.