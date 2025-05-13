“Locked, Loaded, Ready”: India’s Big Strike Against Terror | Operation Sindoor

“Yaachna nahi, ab rann hoga…” With these stirring words, Air Marshal A.K. Bharti declared India’s intent—not to plead, but to prevail. This is not a war against nations, but against terror. Yet Pakistan’s backing of terror came at a cost. India’s military might—Air Force, Army, and Navy — struck with precision and power. Terror camps in Bahawalpur and Muridke, and strategic airbases, were wiped out. The Akash missile system, BrahMos, and even imported weapons like S-400 and Harop were deployed. Chinese-origin PL-15 jets and Turkish drones were neutralized. All Indian bases remain untouched. Pakistan? Not so much. There was also a clear denial of nuclear engagement — Kirana Hills were not hit. As the storm settles, India sends a chilling message: Cross the line again, and the response will be stronger.