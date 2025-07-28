Lok Sabha In Turmoil! Speaker OM Birla Slams Protest, Warns Opposition MPs

Parliament turned into a battleground this morning as Speaker Om Birla halted proceedings and adjourned the Lok Sabha till 12 noon during Question Hour. He slammed Opposition MPs for deliberately disturbing the House, accusing them of lowering its dignity. The Speaker even urged Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to rein in his party members and stop them from waving posters. Birla’s sharp words—“The nation is watching”—echoed across the House, as frustrated citizens watched the chaos unfold live. But was this just political theatre—or a serious warning about the state of India’s democracy?