Lokayukta Post Remains Vacant In Goa | Delay Raises Accountability Concerns

  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 9, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 9, 2025, 10:51 PM IST

Goa has been without a Lokayukta—the state’s anti-corruption ombudsman—for over six months. Since Justice Ambadas Joshi’s term ended in December 2024, no successor has been appointed, leaving 20 complaints unresolved. Despite the process starting in February 2025, there’s been no shortlist, no consultations, and no explanation. This report explores the delay, the 2021 amendments that weakened the Lokayukta’s powers, and the growing concerns over accountability and governance. Featuring voices from across Goa’s political spectrum, we ask: is this delay by design?

