Look Beyond Govt Jobs: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s Message To India’s Youth

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Yamuna Vatika and Baansera Park in Delhi and highlighted India’s remarkable progress over the last decade. He noted the country's rise from being among the “fragile five” to becoming the world’s fourth-largest economy, on track to reach the third. Dhankhar praised the unprecedented infrastructure growth and people-centric policies that have brought electricity, toilets, gas connections, internet, education, and healthcare to every household. With consistent economic growth above 6.5%, India now stands as the most aspirational nation. He urged the youth to realise that opportunities lie beyond government jobs and to explore emerging sectors like the blue and space economy.