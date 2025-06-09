Business Today
Los Angeles In Unrest: Protests Over Immigration Raids, Trump Deploys 2,000 Guards | LA Protest News

  • Jun 9, 2025,
  • Updated Jun 9, 2025, 1:43 PM IST

Los Angeles is witnessing intense unrest following high-profile immigration raids conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. The city has been gripped by violent protests, prompting the U.S. President to deploy approximately 2,000 National Guard troops to control the situation.Protesters set vehicles ablaze, blocked major roads and highways, and clashed with law enforcement. The Los Angeles Police Department responded with tear gas, rubber bullets, and baton charges, leading to multiple arrests as efforts were made to restore order.In a strong statement, the U.S. President warned that those disturbing national peace will face serious consequences, labeling the agitators as a threat to society.

