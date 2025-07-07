Louis Vuitton’s Auto-Rickshaw Bag Steals The Show: India’s Cultural Influence Or Market Play?

After Prada’s Kolhapuri sandal controversy, Louis Vuitton takes the spotlight with its Men’s Spring/Summer 2026 show, showcasing a ₹35 lakh auto-rickshaw-shaped bag in signature LV canvas, complete with tiny wheels! The “A Voyage to India” collection blends Indian street flair with high couture, featuring a trunk styled like a traditional sandook, a runway inspired by Snakes and Ladders designed by architect Bijoy Jain, and a vibrant soundtrack by A.R. Rahman. From everyday desi icons to luxury statements, LV’s bold move raises a question: Is this a celebration of Indian culture or a strategic tap into a booming market? Join Sujata Sharda from BR IT as we dive into the buzz!