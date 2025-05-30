Low-Priced, High Beta PSU Shares In Banking And Metals Sectors On Traders' Buy Lists

In this commentary by Shail Bhatnagar of Business Today Television, the spotlight is firmly on the sharp recovery and bullish sentiment dominating the Indian stock markets as May comes to a close. The Nifty has surged back to the 24,800 mark, with HDFC Bank leading the charge, contributing significantly to the index's gains. PSU banks are the standout performers, with all 12 stocks in the Nifty PSU Bank Index trading in the green—highlighted by Maharashtra Bank, Union Bank, and Punjab National Bank delivering strong volume-driven rallies. Alongside them, PSU heavyweights like Engineers India Limited and HUDCO are drawing strong investor interest due to robust quarterly earnings. The rally is also spreading into mid-caps and the broader market, including high-beta counters in defence, finance, and wealth management sectors such as BDL, CDSL, CAMS, and Muthoot Finance. Suzlon and Reliance Power are among the top traded stocks, with Suzlon hitting an 8-month high on the back of a 3x jump in quarterly profit. As May ends with the Nifty logging its third consecutive month of gains, market participants are eyeing the psychological 25,000 mark in June. Don't miss this in-depth analysis of all the buzzing sectors and breakout stocks driving the momentum on Dalal Street