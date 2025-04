Lt. Gen. Amardeep Singh Aujla, Master General Sustenance of the Indian Army, sends a strong message to manufacturers—quality for our soldiers cannot be compromised. From uniforms and footwear to AI-driven apparel and adaptive armor, he urges the industry to invest in cutting-edge technology and deliver world-class equipment. “This is not about profit—it's about our soldiers' lives,” he says, reminding the nation that those in uniform deserve the very best.