Luxury French Retail Brand Galeries Lafayette Makes Grand India Debut With Aditya Birla Group

Galeries Lafayette’s landmark entry into India has been marked by a distinguished gathering in Mumbai, led by Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, alongside Philippe Houzé and Nicolas Houzé of the Galeries Lafayette Group and the French Ambassador to India, H.E. Thierry Mathou. The event celebrated far more than the opening of a luxury department store; it highlighted a deepening cultural and economic partnership between India and France. Blending French savoir-faire with Indian creativity and enterprise, the collaboration redefines the future of luxury retail in the country. Galeries Lafayette’s India presence aims to create a vibrant cultural space where craftsmanship, innovation, and cross-cultural design come together, marking a new chapter in India’s booming luxury market.