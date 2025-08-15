Business Today
Machail Mata Yatra Hit By Massive Cloudburst In Jammu & Kashmir

  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 15, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 15, 2025, 1:27 PM IST

A devastating cloudburst in Kishtwar, Jammu & Kashmir, has unleashed flash floods, destroying homes, tents, bridges, and sections of the Machail Mata Yatra route. The disaster struck Chashoti—the last motorable village—catching villagers and pilgrims off guard. Power lines are down, roads cut off, and rescue operations by NDRF and SDRF are in full swing. Control rooms have been activated, injured are being treated, and the death toll is feared to rise. Leaders including PM Modi and CM Omar Abdullah have expressed condolences and pledged assistance. The tragedy comes as similar flash floods are reported in other parts of the Valley, including Pahalgam.

