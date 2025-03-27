Madhavi Arora On Reciprocal Tariffs: Impact On India, U.S. Growth, And Global Trade Flows

With the much-discussed reciprocal tariff deadline nearing and the U.S. announcing a 25% tariff on auto imports, concerns over global trade disruptions are intensifying. In Emkay Global’s webinar “Reciprocal Tariff: Big Bark, Small Bite”, Madhavi Arora, Chief Economist at Emkay Global Financial Services, shared her perspective on the implications of reciprocal tariffs. She addressed their potential impact on U.S. domestic demand, overall economic growth, and the rising risk of recession. Arora also discussed how these tariffs could affect India’s imports-exports and the broader implications for China and global supply chains.