Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT GolfBT India 100BT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
Business News
bt tv
Madurai Erupts After Deepam Halted: Court Order Ignored? Devotees Clash With Police

Madurai Erupts After Deepam Halted: Court Order Ignored? Devotees Clash With Police

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Dec 4, 2025,
  • Updated Dec 4, 2025, 10:37 AM IST

Madurai witnessed dramatic scenes on Karthigai Deepam night as protests erupted after authorities prevented the lighting of the sacred flame at the Deepathoon stone pillar—despite a clear Madras High Court order. Devotees gathered in large numbers, clashing with police as the hill was sealed off, turning a festival into a major flashpoint. The century-old dispute revolves around the original spot of the Deepam: near Uchi Pillaiyar Temple or at the Deepathoon pillar located close to Sikandar Badusha Dargah. While the temple administration cited communal sensitivity, the High Court ruled the lamp site lies outside the Dargah area and ordered police-protected lighting. With politics heating up and legal action expected, Madurai remains on edge.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended