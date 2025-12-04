Madurai Erupts After Deepam Halted: Court Order Ignored? Devotees Clash With Police

Madurai witnessed dramatic scenes on Karthigai Deepam night as protests erupted after authorities prevented the lighting of the sacred flame at the Deepathoon stone pillar—despite a clear Madras High Court order. Devotees gathered in large numbers, clashing with police as the hill was sealed off, turning a festival into a major flashpoint. The century-old dispute revolves around the original spot of the Deepam: near Uchi Pillaiyar Temple or at the Deepathoon pillar located close to Sikandar Badusha Dargah. While the temple administration cited communal sensitivity, the High Court ruled the lamp site lies outside the Dargah area and ordered police-protected lighting. With politics heating up and legal action expected, Madurai remains on edge.