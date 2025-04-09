Mahindra Aerostructures Secures Airbus H130 Fuselage Deal, Boosting India’s Manufacturing Drive

Mahindra Aerostructures Pvt. Ltd. (MASPL), part of the Mahindra Group, has signed a significant contract with Airbus Helicopters to manufacture and assemble the main fuselage of the H130 helicopter in India. This marks a major upgrade in Mahindra’s role—from supplying smaller parts to building complex aerostructures.Production is set to begin immediately, with the first fuselage delivery scheduled for March 2027. The completed units will be shipped to Airbus Helicopters’ facilities in Europe.The H130 is a versatile, intermediate single-engine helicopter designed for passenger transport, tourism, VIP operations, medical airlift, and surveillance. It has a spacious cabin that can accommodate a pilot and up to seven passengers, or in medevac configurations, two pilots, one stretcher, and up to four medical crew members.