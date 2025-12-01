Business Today
"Make More Than You Take": Elon Musk’s Sharp Advice For India’s Next-Gen Entrepreneurs

  New Delhi,
  Dec 1, 2025,
  Updated Dec 1, 2025, 1:38 PM IST

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has delivered a powerful message for India’s next generation of entrepreneurs. Speaking to investor Nikhil Kamath on the People of WTF podcast, Musk urged young founders to focus on creating real value rather than chasing funding or hype. His core advice was simple: “Be a net contributor to society. Make more than you take.” At a time when India’s startup ecosystem is booming, Musk’s words act as a reminder that true entrepreneurship is measured by impact, innovation and problem-solving, not valuations. He emphasised that the leaders of the next decade will be those who build products and services that genuinely improve lives, shape industries and strengthen the nation’s growth story.

 

