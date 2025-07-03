Business Today
Manga Sparks Japan Quake Rumour, Tourists Cancel Trips | Experts Call It Baseless

Manvendra Singh Rajvanshi
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 3, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 3, 2025, 4:50 PM IST

A viral manga has triggered widespread panic, leading to cancelled flights and plummeting tourism in Japan. The comic ‘The Future I Saw’ has been interpreted as predicting a major earthquake on July 5, 2025, forcing airlines and travel agencies - to rethink Japan-bound operations. Tourists are divided: while some cancel plans, others dismiss it as social media fearmongering. Seismologists insist that earthquake predictions are scientifically impossible. Discounts and earthquake insurance are being introduced to restore confidence, but the rumour’s impact is undeniable. Watch how fiction shook Japan’s real-world travel economy.

