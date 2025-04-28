Manhunt For Pahalgam Killers: Forces Blow Up Terror Hideouts | Ground Report

The Pahalgam terror attack that left 26 innocent tourists brutally killed has triggered a full-blown security crackdown in Kashmir. State-of-the-art surveillance operations were launched in South Kashmir with key accused identified including local Lashkar terrorist Adil Thokar. Forces have also destroyed homes of local terror operatives aiding Pakistan-backed attackers. Here are exclusive ground visuals from Mir Fareed reporting for India Today. Security forces have vowed that bleeding India will come at a terrible cost for the terror networks.