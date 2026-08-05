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Manipal Health Lists At 11% Premium; Should Investors Hold Or Book Profits After IPO Debut?

Manipal Health Lists At 11% Premium; Should Investors Hold Or Book Profits After IPO Debut?

Sakshi Batra
Sakshi Batra
  • New Delhi,
  • Aug 5, 2026,
  • Updated Aug 5, 2026, 2:33 PM IST

Manipal Health made a strong stock market debut, listing at ₹655 on the BSE and ₹652 on the NSE against its IPO issue price of ₹590. Speaking to Business Today, Pawan Nahar said the stock initially gained around 11% before witnessing some profit booking. Brokerage firms largely recommend holding the stock for the long term, citing the company's leadership position and growth potential. While cautious investors may consider booking partial profits, analysts believe Manipal Health remains a strong long-term portfolio pick with the potential to deliver healthy returns over the next three to five years.

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