Mansukh Mandaviya Highlights Modi Government’s Progress In Expanding Social Security & EPFO Benefits

In the vision of a New Bharat, providing social security to citizens has been a top priority for the Modi government. Over the past decade, there has been a significant increase in social security coverage through government schemes. According to the latest ILOK report, social security coverage in India has risen from 24% to 48% in just ten years. India now has over 8 crore members of the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), with more than 7.8 lakh pensioners benefiting from these schemes. To further enhance convenience, the government has made it easier for citizens to access EPFO services. While businesses previously worked with 17 banks for EPFO-related services, the number has now increased to 32 banks, providing greater accessibility and benefits to both employers and employees. Mansukh Mandaviya emphasized that these improvements will continue to benefit the entire workforce, simplifying the process and ensuring more inclusive access to social security benefits.