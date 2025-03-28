Marco Rubio: No U.S. Visas For Students Involved In Campus Chaos And Activism

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed that over 300 student visas have been revoked to curb protests in American campuses. The move follows the arrest of Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish PhD student at Tufts University, whose detention sparked widespread outrage. Ozturk, a Fulbright Scholar, was taken by plainclothes officers in Boston and is now held in Louisiana. Rubio defended the crackdown, stating student visas are for education—not activism that disrupts universities. Comparing it to disrespecting a host's home, he emphasized the U.S. won’t tolerate foreign students “tearing up” campuses under the guise of education.