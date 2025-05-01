Mark Zuckerberg: 50% Of Coding Will Be Done By AI In 2026 | Satya Nadella Agrees!

AI will soon write your apps, not humans. At Meta’s LlamaCon 2025, CEO Mark Zuckerberg dropped a bombshell: within a year, AI will write 50% of Meta’s code. And he’s not alone — Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella revealed that 30% of Microsoft’s code is already AI-generated today. This is more than a trend. It’s a tectonic shift in how software will be built in the future. Both leaders emphasized the power of AI-assisted coding and model distillation, a method that compresses massive AI systems into lighter, faster, deployable versions. It makes cutting-edge models usable for everyone — from solo developers to start-ups to large enterprises. Meta also launched the Llama API — a direct challenge to AI giants like OpenAI, Google, and DeepSeek — and hinted at a paid AI chatbot subscription model. But the real headline remains clear: Generative AI is set to become your next co-programmer — or even your replacement. Zuckerberg is betting big that open-source AI will drive innovation, deepen engagement, and reduce dependence on competitors. The AI revolution in coding is here. Are developers ready for it?

Courtesy: META