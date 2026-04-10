Market Rally Continues! Nifty Near 24,000, Bank Nifty’s Best Week Since 2021

The Nifty has surged past 24,000, signaling a powerful broad-based rally across Auto, Realty, and Banking sectors. Despite global volatility, record SIP inflows and a significant correction in mid-caps have created a compelling entry point for investors. In this session, Mr. Devas Vakil, Head of Prime Research at HDFC Securities, analyzes whether the market has officially bottomed out. Vakil introduces HDFC’s "Bounce Back" basket, highlighting 10 high-alpha stocks poised for recovery. He shares bullish insights on frontline IT giants like TCS and Infosys, mispriced growth in Industrials, and the long-term potential of Bangalore-based Real Estate. From decoding FII trends to exploring the "Model Portfolio" in BFSI and Power, this interview provides a strategic roadmap for navigating the next 12 to 18 months on Dalal Street.