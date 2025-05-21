Business Today
Markets Rebound Amid COVID Fears & US Tariff Talks: What It Means For Indian Investors

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • May 21, 2025,
  • Updated May 21, 2025, 5:01 PM IST

In today’s market update, Mayuresh Joshi, Head of Equity Research at William O’Neill India, shares key insights into the recent turnaround in Indian equity markets following a three-day losing streak. According to him, the earlier dip was largely driven by global concerns over rising COVID-19 cases—especially in regions like Hong Kong, Singapore, and even a few in India—raising fears of a potentially new variant. Another contributing factor to the market’s temporary weakness was the uncertainty around U.S. trade policy under Donald Trump, particularly with the approaching end of the 90-day tariff pause and its impact on global yields. Despite these short-term headwinds, Joshi maintains that India continues to be among the most attractive investment destinations globally, supported by strong macro and micro fundamentals. Watch the full analysis to understand what’s driving the market rebound and what investors should keep an eye on going forward

TAGS:
