Markets Surge To Highest Since Oct 2024 — Is A New Record High Coming Soon?

In this engaging episode of Market Masters by Business Today, we are joined by veteran market expert Nischal Maheshwari, who brings over three decades of experience navigating India’s capital markets. From bull to bear phases, Mr Maheshwari has built a formidable track record of creating wealth for clients and himself. In this wide-ranging conversation, he shares sharp insights into the current market mood, the implications of a potential US-India trade deal, and how investors should view recent geopolitical disruptions. He offers a candid take on sectors such as IT, pharma, and defence, explaining where caution is warranted and where opportunity lies. Mr Maheshwari also discusses portfolio strategy, corporate capex trends, and the long-term case for commodities like silver and gold. If you're a serious investor looking for grounded wisdom and clarity amidst market noise, this conversation is a must-watch.