COMPANIES

NEWS

Markets Undergo A Quick Bout Of Profit Booking On Sensex's Monthly Expiry, Nifty Holds On To 24,800

Shailendra Bhatnagar
  • New Delhi,
  • May 27, 2025,
  • Updated May 27, 2025, 4:44 PM IST

In today’s episode of Market Guru on Business Today, we delve into the volatile trading session amid the monthly expiry of the Sensex, which has led to significant profit booking and market fluctuations. Nifty has seen a sharp decline, with key sectors such as IT and Banking under pressure. We are joined by Mr Anshul Sehgal, Chief Investment Officer and founder of Sehgal Capital Advisors, who shares his insights on the current market environment, investment strategies, and his concentrated portfolio approach focusing on quality growth stocks. Mr Sehgal also discusses the outlook for the Indian economy, the defence sector rally, and highlights key stock picks including TIPS Industries and Tarsons Products. Tune in for a comprehensive analysis of the market landscape and valuable advice for investors navigating these turbulent times.

