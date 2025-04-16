Martin Wolf Warns: Trump's Tariffs Threaten Global Economic Stability!

In an Exclusive conversation with Rahul Kanwal, Executive Director of Business Today, Martin Wolf, Chief Economics Commentator at the Financial Times, critiques Trump's tariff policies as misguided and detrimental to global trade stability.He argues that focusing on bilateral trade deficits and imposing tariffs based on them is flawed, likening it to expecting balance in personal spending with every individual. Wolf predicts a turbulent post-tariff world where high tariffs between the US and China persist, impacting global economic growth and potentially leading to a recession. He suggests China may emerge stronger due to its resilient reforms and international relations, contrasting with the US's eroded trust and unpredictable policy shifts.