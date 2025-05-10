Masood Azhar's Brother-In-Law, Lashkar HQ Chief Killed In Op Sindoor: Sources

On the morning of May 7, around 1.30 am, India struck nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as part of Operation Sindoor. Mudassar Khadian Khas, Hafiz Muhammed Jameel, Mohammad Yusuf Azhar, Khalid (Abu Akasha) and Mohammad Hassan Khan are five of the many terrorists who were killed in the Indian strikes, as per sources. These terrorists who were killed were some of the most high-profile figures within Pakistan-based terror outfits, with strong links to both Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed. Mudassar Khadian Khas, also known as Abu Jundal, a top Lashkar commander and the in-charge of Markaz Taiba in Muridke, was given a guard of honour at his funeral by the Pakistan Army.