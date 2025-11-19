Business Today
Mass Exodus In Basirhat: Fear Of S.I.R Checks Drives Illegal Immigrants To Flee Toward Bangladesh

  • New Delhi,
  • Nov 19, 2025,
  • Updated Nov 19, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

At daybreak, the Hakimpur checkpost in Basirhat saw an unexpected surge of people rushing to return to Bangladesh. Word spread that India may be tightening citizenship checks under the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists — sparking panic among suspected undocumented migrants. Though neither the police nor the BSF has confirmed any verification drive, hundreds gathered through the night, unwilling to take a chance. Many admitted they had slipped into India illegally, working as daily wagers in Kolkata, Howrah and surrounding towns. Since Sunday night, the movement has sharply increased, with nearly 300 people attempting to cross on Monday morning. Basirhat’s sudden reverse migration raises troubling questions.

