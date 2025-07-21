Mass Murders In Dharmasthala? SIT To Probe Sexual Abuse, Disappearances & Deaths

A chilling silence has been shattered. After India Today Group’s relentless investigation into alleged mass murders and disappearances in Dharmasthala, the Karnataka government has ordered a full SIT probe. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assigned top cop P. Mohanty to lead the inquiry into decades of disturbing claims: missing girls, sexual assaults, and unnatural deaths—all in and around the holy town. A whistleblower’s horrifying testimony, detailing mutilated corpses and threats to his life, has reignited cries for justice. Families who were silenced for years are now speaking out. The country watches as long-buried truths demand light. Is this the moment justice begins?