Mass Murders In Dharmasthala? SIT To Probe Sexual Abuse, Disappearances & Deaths

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 21, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 21, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

A chilling silence has been shattered. After India Today Group’s relentless investigation into alleged mass murders and disappearances in Dharmasthala, the Karnataka government has ordered a full SIT probe. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has assigned top cop P. Mohanty to lead the inquiry into decades of disturbing claims: missing girls, sexual assaults, and unnatural deaths—all in and around the holy town. A whistleblower’s horrifying testimony, detailing mutilated corpses and threats to his life, has reignited cries for justice. Families who were silenced for years are now speaking out. The country watches as long-buried truths demand light. Is this the moment justice begins?

