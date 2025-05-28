Massive Demand For Unlisted Shares Of NSE Ahead Of IPO! Should You Invest?

In this explainer, Sakshi Batra breaks down the growing buzz around unlisted shares, with a spotlight on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) ahead of its highly anticipated IPO. NSE’s unlisted share price has surged to an all-time high of ₹2,200, pushing its valuation to a staggering ₹5.8 lakh crore—making it one of the most valuable companies in India, even surpassing listed giants like ITC and L&T. But what’s fuelling this investor frenzy in a company that hasn’t even listed yet? Sakshi takes you through everything you need to know about unlisted shares—what they are, how to invest in them, and the opportunities and risks they present. Whether you're a curious investor or someone looking to understand the grey market before the next big IPO, this detailed guide will give you the insights you need to make informed decisions. Watch now to learn how unlisted shares work, what makes them so popular, and why they might—or might not—belong in your portfolio