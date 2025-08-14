Massive Himachal Floods After Kinnaur Cloudburst | Heavy Flow Wreaks Havoc

A powerful cloudburst in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh, has unleashed a heavy flow of floodwaters, causing widespread destruction. Rivers and streams overflowed, roads were washed away, and entire areas were cut off from the rest of the state. Rescue teams are racing against time to evacuate stranded residents, while damage assessment reveals the scale of devastation. This latest disaster highlights the increasing frequency of extreme weather events in Himachal during the monsoon. Watch visuals from the ground capturing the force of nature and hear from authorities as they work to restore connectivity and safety in the region.