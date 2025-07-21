Massive Landslide Strikes Vaishno Devi Route | 10 Injured, Rescue Ops Underway

A massive landslide struck the old track of the Vaishno Devi Yatra near Banganga in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, triggering chaos and panic among pilgrims. Heavy rains led to the collapse of sheds and a booking office at Gulshan Ka Langar around 8:30 AM. At least 10 people, including five pilgrims, were injured—three critically. The path, often crowded with devotees and pony operators, was littered with debris as rescue teams rushed in. Shrine Board CEO Sachin Vaishya confirmed no loss of life and assured that rescue and clearance operations are underway.