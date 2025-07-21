Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayUS NewsIndiaUPSTARTWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Advertisement
News
bt tv
Massive Landslide Strikes Vaishno Devi Route | 10 Injured, Rescue Ops Underway

Massive Landslide Strikes Vaishno Devi Route | 10 Injured, Rescue Ops Underway

Business Today
Business Today
  • New Delhi,
  • Jul 21, 2025,
  • Updated Jul 21, 2025, 8:54 PM IST

A massive landslide struck the old track of the Vaishno Devi Yatra near Banganga in Katra, Jammu & Kashmir, triggering chaos and panic among pilgrims. Heavy rains led to the collapse of sheds and a booking office at Gulshan Ka Langar around 8:30 AM. At least 10 people, including five pilgrims, were injured—three critically. The path, often crowded with devotees and pony operators, was littered with debris as rescue teams rushed in. Shrine Board CEO Sachin Vaishya confirmed no loss of life and assured that rescue and clearance operations are underway.

TAGS:
Post a comment0
SUBSCRIBE TO
BUSINESS TODAY MAGAZINE
Subscribe Now
Already a subscriber?Login

TOP VIDEOS

Recommended