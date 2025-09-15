Massive March In London | Immigration Protest Erupts Into Clashes With Police

London saw one of its largest protests in recent years, with hundreds of thousands of demonstrators marching through Central London under the banner “Unite the Kingdom.” The protest, marked by Union Jacks, banners, and slogans against illegal migration, soon spiralled into chaos with clashes between protesters and police. At least 26 police officers were injured as bottles and flares were hurled. Around 5,000 counter-protesters also gathered nearby, raising anti-racist and pro-immigration slogans. The UK Labour government and Metropolitan Police have condemned the violence, vowing strict action against offenders. Recent hate crime incidents, including assaults on members of the Sikh community, have heightened tensions. The unrest has reignited debate over immigration, national identity, and Britain’s political future.