McKinsey’s Asutosh Padhi: We’re Telling CEOs To Create A Long-Term Five-Year AI Plan

Asutosh Padhi, Chicago-based senior partner and global leader for Firm Strategy, McKinsey & Company spoke about how Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a major force in shaping global business and economy in the coming years. Equally, he is also telling business leaders that each company should have their unique approach to geopolitical risks around the world. He also spoke about the Titanium Economy where industrial technology companies are developed, which he believes is very relevant to Indian companies. McKinsey is completing 100 years next year and Asutosh who is in charge of developing a strategy for the Firm going forward says that what does not change is its mission. A McKinsey lifer, having been with the Firm for 30 years, his engineering degree from IIT-Kanpur and MBA from IIM-Ahmedabad, has pitched him to the top of one of the world’s best management consulting firms.