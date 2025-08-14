Business Today
MEA Highlights Strength Of India–US Partnership, Announces Defence & Strategic Plans

  New Delhi,
  Aug 14, 2025,
  • Updated Aug 14, 2025, 10:21 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs has reaffirmed the strength and scope of the India–US comprehensive global strategic partnership. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted shared interests, democratic values, and robust people-to-people ties as the foundation of this enduring relationship. He announced that a US defence policy team will visit Delhi in mid-August, and that the 21st edition of the joint military exercise Yudh Abhyas will be held later this month in Alaska. Both nations are also working to convene the 2+2 inter-sessional meeting at the working level. On defence acquisitions, Jaiswal confirmed that procurement processes continue as per established procedures.

