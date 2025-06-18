MEA On PM Modi’s Phone Call With Trump: US Played No Role In Truce With Pakistan

A powerful 35-minute phone call between PM Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump has revealed India’s tough stance on terrorism and Pakistan. The call, made at Trump’s request after the G7 summit in Canada, saw Modi firmly reject any U.S. role in mediating the Kashmir conflict, calling Trump’s earlier 'truce role' a bluff. PM Modi briefed Trump on the recent Pahalgam terror attack, emphasised that India had halted operations only after Pakistan pleaded, and warned that India is ready to punish Pakistan harder if needed. He also clarified that no talks on trade or mediation took place with VP JD Vance. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that Operation Sindoor is still active and that Trump invited Modi for a U.S. stopover visit.