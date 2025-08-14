Business Today
MEA Slams Pakistan’s ‘Misleading’ References, Reaffirms Indus Treaty Suspension

  New Delhi,
  Aug 14, 2025,
  Updated Aug 14, 2025, 9:53 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs has issued a sharp response to Pakistan’s recent threats and references to the Indus Waters Treaty. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made it clear that India has never accepted the legality, legitimacy, or competence of the so-called court of arbitration. Calling Pakistan’s claims “selective and misleading,” the statement reiterated that the Indus Waters Treaty stands in abeyance by a sovereign decision of the Government of India. This move, India says, was taken in direct response to Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism, including the brutal Pahalgam attack.

